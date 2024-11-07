Liam Payne’s Remains Finally Transported Home 3 Weeks After His Tragic Death at 31

Nearly a month after Liam Payne tragically passed away in Buenos Aires, Argentina, the One Direction bandmate’s remains are finally being transported to his family in the UK.

According to Us Weekly, Payne’s remains were flowed on a flight from Buenos Aires to London on Wednesday, Nov. 6. His father, Geoff, had formed to the South American country to identify the remains and arrange for transport back to his home country. However, there was a delay with the transport as local law enforcement investigated the late singer’s death.

A source close to the situation confirmed to the media outlet the remains of Liam Pyane will be transferred to the British Cemetery in Chacarita. It will then go through the embalming process before going to London. His loved ones were to pay their respects during a funeral service when the remains arrived in the UK.

Liam Payne passed away on Oct. 16 after falling from a third-floor balcony. He was staying at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel. Before his shocking death, Payne was reportedly strangely while in the hotel’s lobby. His behavior caused the staff to call local law enforcement.

The preliminary autopsy revealed Payne died on the scene after sustaining “multiple injuries involving internal and external hemorrhage.” He was also in a “state of semi or total unconsciousness” at the of his fall.

He suffered from 25 injuries from the fall.

Payne had multiple drugs in his system at the time of his death as well. Among the drugs was “pink cocaine.” This is a combination of methamphetamine, ketamine, and ecstasy,

He is survived by his parents, Geoff and Karen, and his two older sisters. He also has a 7-year-old son, Bear Grey, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Cheryl Cole.

Multiple People Have Been Arrested in Connection to Liam Payne’s Unexpected Death

On the same day that Liam Payne’s remains were transferred to the UK, it was reported that multiple people were being investigated in connection to the singer’s death.

Law enforcement insiders revealed that officers have raided the homes of two hotel employees as well as a friend of Payne’s.

“Police detained two hotel workers accused of supplying the drugs,” David Muir confirmed on ABC World News Tonight. The friend was also detained.

Law enforcement had investigated the room that Liam Payne was in at the time of his death. One hotel guest told investigators that they heard a “really loud, violent scream” from his room. They also heard noises that sounded like “heavy lifting” or “banging.”