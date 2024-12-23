Liam Payne’s Girlfriend Kate Cassidy Gets Tattoo in Honor of Late Singer

Kate Cassidy is openly sharing her ongoing grief over the loss of her boyfriend, the late singer Liam Payne.

On Sunday, Cassidy revealed a new angel wings tattoo on her Instagram Stories, seemingly as a heartfelt tribute to the One Direction singer.

In the candid photo, Cassidy is pictured with angel wings delicately tattooed on her index and middle fingers, her arms lovingly wrapped around her dog, Nala. She and Payne adopted Nala just a month before his passing.

The 25-year-old influencer added a red heart emoji to the image.

kate cassidy via her story on instagram 🥹 pic.twitter.com/8FuQGM4WJt — ᯓ★ laure • saw louis x2 𓊍ᶻ (@zquadrry28x) December 22, 2024

Cassidy dated Payne for two years before his tragic death at the age of 31 on October 16, following a fall from a third-floor hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Kate Cassidy Has Been Open About Her Grief in the Wake of Liam Payne’s Death

Meanwhile, in a TikTok video shared on October 14, Cassidy revealed that she had accompanied Payne on a two-week vacation in the city. However, she returned home alone shortly before his tragic and untimely passing.

Two days after Payne’s passing, Cassidy took to her Instagram Stories to honor him, calling him an “angel.”

“I have been at a complete loss,” she wrote at the time. “Nothing about the past few days have felt real. I ask and pray that you’ll give me the grace and space to navigate this in private.”

“Liam, my angel. You are everything. I want you to know I loved you unconditionally and completely [and] will continue to love you for the rest of my life. I love you, Liam,” she added.

Cassidy attended Payne’s funeral in the English countryside last month, along with their friend, Damian Hurley. The late singer’s bandmates, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, and Niall Horan, were also present at the service.

Earlier this month, Cassidy posted a heartfelt TikTok tribute to her late boyfriend, featuring a montage of moments they shared together. Set to the hauntingly beautiful 1993 Mazzy Star song, “Fade Into You,” the video featured a montage of their time together.

“I love you,” Cassidy wrote alongside the clip.

The video featured clips of the couple dancing in a living room with laser lights on the ceiling, Payne playfully pulling Cassidy by her feet, the two posing at Disneyland, eating pizza in a kitchen, sledding down a snowy hill, and sharing a kiss at a restaurant.