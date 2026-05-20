‘Below Deck’ Vessel Catches Fire at Sea

A transport vessel to a ship that appears on Bravo’s hit reality TV show Below Deck caught fire late last month.

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According to TMZ, the vessel caught fire in open waters near Mo’orea, an island near Bora Bora. The island is also located in French Polynesia.

No injuries were reported. However, the cause of the fire was unclear.

Express further reported that the fire occurred as filming for the show’s season 13 was underway. The media outlet also reported that the vessel is not among the famous yachts that are used on the show. It is used to transport passengers from the yachts to shore.

The Fire Happened After Former ‘Below Deck’ Guest Cameron Colvin Was Arrested

The incident on board the transport vessel occurred just months after former Below Deck guest Cameron Colvin was arrested.

The former NFL player was arrested in late 2025 for 20 counts of federal wire fraud and money laundering. His arrest was filmed at the end of a Below Deck Mediterranean episode.

Colvin was notably arrested on October 30, 2025, in Arizona after appearin gon the show as a primary charter guest.

Express reported that Colvin allegedly told his clients that they would receive “high-value properties” in exchange for the money they gave him. However, the properties he promised didn’t exist.

The clients never received the properties, and Colvin made off with their investments.

Per his indictment, Colvin was accused of creating a “veneer of lavish lifestyle” and presenting himself as a “successful self-made businessman” to convince his clients to invest in his company, CamCo. Commercial Inc.

He has been accused of defrauding his clients of $1,250,000 through fake investment opportunities.

Along with his arrest, Colvin has lost multiple civil lawsuits over alleged fraud and breach of contract. He now owes $8 million in judgments.

The indictment further stated, “Colvin leveraged romantic relationships with certain women in order to obtain short-term business loans from those women with the promise of repayment.”

The US Attorney’s Office accused Colvin of never returning any of the funds and “using them for personal expenses.”

Colvin previously played for the University of Oregon before entering the NFL. He played for the San Francisco 49ers in 2008 before playing for the Sacramento Mountain Lions and the Las Vegas Locomotives.