kate-cassidy-pays-tribute-to-late-boyfriend-liam-payne-with-new-tiktok-video

Nearly two months after Liam Payne suddenly passed away at the age of 31, the former One Direction bandmate’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy paid tribute to him in a TikTok video.

This was one of the first social media posts Cassidy has made since Payne died after falling from a balcony at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires.

Payne died of “multiple traumas,” including hemorrhages in his chest, skull, limbs and abdomen. The singer reportedly had different types of drugs in his system at the time of his death.

In the TikTok video, posted on Sunday, Dec. 8, Cassidy shared a compilation of clips featuring her and Payne as Mazzy Star’s “Fade Into You” plays in the background.

“I love you,” Cassidy captioned the post.

Cassidy broke her silence two days after Payne’s death. In an Instagram Story post, she thanked her followers for “all of the kind words and love” that was sent her way.

“I have been at a complete loss,” she wrote at the time. “Nothing about the past few days have felt real. I ask and pray that you’ll give me the grace and space to navigate this in private.”

Cassidy directly addressed Payne by writing, “Liam, my angel. You are everything. I want you to know I loved you unconditionally and completely.”

She then added, “I will continue to love you for the rest of my life. I love you, Liam.”

Cassidy and Payne had been dating since October 2022. Before Cassidy, Payne dated model Maya Henry, with whom he had an on-and-off relationship for three years. He also was in a two-year relationship with Cheryl Cole. They shared one son, Bear.

Liam Payne’s Friend Roger Nores Blames Hotel Staff For Singer’s Death

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ last week, Liam Payne’s friend, Roger Nores, blamed the staff at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel for playing a role in the singer’s death.

Nores filed a complaint against the hotel, claiming that the establishment should be part of the investigation into Payne’s death.

“A world-famous person was staying with obvious signs of being going through a crisis caused by drug intake at that very moment, and they did not even make an effort there to make up for their legal omission of having a 24-hour doctor,” the complaint reads.

Nores then alleged that the hotel’s manager was aware that Payne was intoxicated and claimed a doctor should be present from the time he checked in. Nores further accused the hotel’s employees of doing nothing to help Payne. He stated the hotel’s manager left Payne alone in his room before his fatal fall.