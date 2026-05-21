President Trump’s Former Daughter-in-Law Announces Cancer Diagnosis

President Trump’s former daughter-in-law, Vanessa, announced on Wednesday that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Videos by Suggest

In a statement on Instagram, the ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr. revealed she has a “personal health update” to share.

“I’ve recently been diagnosed with breast cancer,” she stated. “While this isn’t news anyone expects, I’m working closely with my medical team on a treatment plan.”

Vanessa further thanked her medical team for performing “a procedure” earlier this week on her. She didn’t reveal what type of procedure it was.

“I am staying focused and hopeful while surrounded by the love and support of my family, my kids, and those closest to me,” she continued. “Thank you for your kindness and support it truly means more than I can express.”

Vanessa then “kindly asked” for privacy as she focuses on health and recovery.

Vanessa’s former sister-in-law, Ivanka Trump, quickly commented on the post, writing, “Praying for your continued strength and a swift recovery. Love you mama.”

Her and Trump Jr.’s eldest daughter, Kai, wrote, “Love you! Strongest person ever.”

Vanessa and Donald Trump Jr were married from 2005 to 2018. They share five children.

Although she has kept a low profile since her divorce, Vanessa made headlines when she was first romantically linked to professional golfer Tiger Woods in late 2024. The couple went public with their relationship in March 2025.

President Trump gave the couple his blessing, stating in April 2025, “I love Tiger, and I love Vanessa.”

The world leader said Woods reached out to him months beforehand. “He told me about it, and I said, ‘Tiger, that’s good, that’s good,'” he said. “I’m very happy for both. Just let them both be happy. Let them both be happy. They’re both great.”

The Cancer Announcement Comes Just After Tiger Woods Completes 6-Week Treatment Following Car Crash and DUI.

Vanessa revealed the cancer diagnosis just days after her boyfriend, Tiger, returned home following a 6-week treatment. He was previously charged with a DUI following a car crash in March.

A source close ot the couple told PEOPLE that Woods took the treatment “seriously” and is “happy” to be back home as he continues his recovery.

“Tiger took his trip seriously and is all about continuing his recovery,” the insider pointed out. “And putting this chapter behind him. He is in good spirits and also can’t wait to put the legal issues to rest.”

The source noted that Vanessa and Tiger are “still very much in love” and nothing has changed between them.