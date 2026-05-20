‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ Is Officially Ending at Netflix

Streaming giant Netflix announced its fan-favorite show The Lincoln Lawyer was renewed for the fifth and final season.

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In a statement, the show’s creator/co-showrunner/executive producer, Ted Humphrey, and co-showrunner/executive producer, Dailyn Rodriguez, reacted to the news.

“All good things must come to an end, but thankfully, sometimes how they come to an end is up to us,” the statement reads. “From the very beginning, the mission was always not only to tell the story of Mickey Haller and his compatriots, but also to give that story a proper conclusion. And while it is, of course, bittersweet, it’s also an amazing opportunity to bring this adventure to a close and perhaps chart a new course for some of our characters into the future. “

The duo then thanked Netflix and A+E Studios. “We are immensely grateful to Netflix and A+E Studios for the opportunity to land this plane the right way. But most of all, we are grateful to the fans all around the world for watching and supporting the show. We promise you, we are right now building a final season that will provide the satisfying finale Mickey Haller deserves. We can’t wait to share it with you!”

All of the show’s seasons are currently available on Netflix.

The New Season Will Be Inspired By ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ Series Book ‘Resurrection Walk’

Netflix further revealed that the fifth season will consist of 10 episodes. The season is also inspired by the seventh book in The Lincoln Lawyer series, Resurrection Walk, by author Michael Connelly.

In the upcoming season, the world of Mickey Haller (Manuel García-Rulfo) is turned upside down when the half-sister he never knew existed, Emi (Cobie Smulders), comes to him. She pleads to help free a wrongfully convicted woman.

“In a season defined by blood ties and buried secrets,” the description reads. “Mickey takes on a grueling habeas petition to overturn a six-year-old murder conviction, but the deeper he digs, the more nefarious the forces arrayed against him become.”

Among those who will guest-star this season are Chris Diamantopoulos, Corbin Bernsen, and Diane Guerrero. Iker Garcia, Patty Guggenheim, Richard Cabral, Steve Howey, and Teresa Maria will also be appearing as new guest stars.

Returning recurring guest stars include Neve Campbell, Krista Warner, Angelica Maria, and Gigi Zumbado.

Those starring on the show alongside García-Rulfo and Smulders are Jazz Raycole and Angus Sampson. The fifth and final season is expected to be released in late 2026 or early 2027.