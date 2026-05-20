Billy Joel Slams Unauthorized Biopic, Says the Film Will Move Forward Without His Blessing or Required Music Rights

Making it clear where he stands, Billy Joel has slammed an upcoming biopic about his highly successful music career.

Videos by Suggest

According to Page Six, the new biopic, Billy & Me, will be directed by John Ottman. The filmmaker previously worked as an editor on Bohemian Rhapsody and Michael. Adam Ripp will be writing the script and producing.

However, the subject, Joel, wants nothing to do with the upcoming film. The music legend’s rep confirmed he will not be giving his blessing.

He will also not be giving any music rights to the biopic’s crew. Since 2021, the parties involved have been officially notified that they do not possess Billy Joel’s life rights,” the rep said. “And will not be able to secure the music rights required for this project.”

“Billy Joel has not authorized or supported this project in any capacity,” the rep added. “And any attempt to move forward without it would be both legally and professionally misguided.”

The film will explore Joel’s career throughout the years.

The Biopic’s Director Recently Spoke Out

The statement from Joel’s rep comes just after Ottman said he was “really proud” of Billy & Me so far. He noted the biopic will be a “deeply emotional and fun story.”

“This is the formative years of Billy and his relationship with Irwin Mazur, the man who recognized Billy’s amazing talent even before Billy did himself,” Ottaman explained, per Variety. “Sure, the long hair, cigarette smoke, and authentic look of the period turns me on as a filmmaker, but what truly drew me to the material was the humanity at its core.”

Joel worked with Mazur from 1966 until he signed with Columbia Records in 1972. Ottman and the Billy & Me production team have reportedly secured the rights to Mazur’s life. Joel’s longtime friend and early collaborator, Jon Small, is also involved.

Small and Joel’s friendship fell apart when Small’s first wife, Elizabeth Weber, left him for Joel. However, the duo has since reconciled.

“This is the most honest, heartfelt, and authentic portrayal of Billy’s early life and rise to becoming one of the greatest musical voices of our time,” Small stated. “Billy & Me is grounded in truth, shaped with care, and built with the insight of people who genuinely know and love Billy. As someone who was there from the very beginning, I can say this script captures not just the music, but the friendships, struggles, humor, and creative spark that defined those years.”

Small also shared, “Too often, stories about artists get lost in exaggeration or mythmaking. Billy & Me reflects the real history with integrity and respect. I first met Billy when he was 16 years old, and after reading the script, I felt the filmmakers truly understood who he was before the world knew his name.”