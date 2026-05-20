comedian-reveals-she-was-once-hospitalized-for-eating-ant-poison

Not the situation she thought she would ever experience, comedian Wally Baram said she was previously hospitalized for eating ant poison.

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While appearing on Don’t Tell Comedy earlier this year, Baram recalled the incident, which occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“During the pandemic, I was hospitalized because I accidentally ate some ant poison,” the comedian explained. “I know. Crazy. How does that one happen?”

She continued, “Well, you see, everybody, I had ants. And the way the ant poison works is it’s these crumbs, and you put it out for the ants to eat. Okay? And then I left the room. I came back, and I was like, ‘Oooh, some crumbs. Better make sure the ants don’t get these.'”

The comedian then gestured that was when she started eating the ant poison.

“Okay. The way ant poison works is crazy,” she pointed out. “Did a lot of looking into the ant poison. The way it works is that the ants take the poison on their little backs back to the queen, right? Where they feed it to the queen. And then it creates this rebellion within the entire ant colony.”

Pointing out some flaws to ant colonies, Baram said, “That means that insects had to be smart enough to create a colony with a government, right? And then a man had to be smart enough to create a substance that could create a rebellion within that insect government. Okay, so many things had to be smart.”

“And then I’m dumb enough to fall for my own ant trap,” she admitted.

The Comedian Immediately Sought Help

After giving everyone the rundown of what had happened, Baram said she decided to seek medical attention after eating the ant poison.

“I went ot the doctor cuz I got the ant poison rash,” she noted. “Uh, and he saw the rash, and he was like, ‘Okay, so you ate some ant poison.’ I was like, ‘Yes.'”

The comedian then told the doctor that she experienced other health issues after eating the ant poison.

“I was like, ‘I think I got a UTI from [the poison],” she said. “He was like, ‘No, no, you ate ant poison, and you also had a UTI.’ Two separate things.”

Baram also pointed out that there was no “take home sheet” of what to do if someone accidentally eats ant poison. However, there is a “take home sheet” when a dog eats ant poison.

“So I went home with that,” she jokingly added.