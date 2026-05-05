Musician Dies Following Struggle With Pulmonary Fibrosis: Moya Brennan Was 73

Moya Brennan, the acclaimed Irish singer, songwriter and harpist best known as the voice of Clannad, has died at the age of 73 following a struggle with pulmonary fibrosis.

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Her family confirmed that she died peacefully at her home in County Donegal on April 13, “surrounded by loved ones.”

Clannad posted a tribute on their Instagram. They wrote, “Her voice was the signature sound of Clannad and will live on forever.”

Brennan had lived with pulmonary fibrosis in recent years, a progressive lung condition that affects breathing and worsens over time.

Born Máire Philomena Ní Bhraonáin in Dublin in 1952 and raised in Gaoth Dobhair, Donegal, Brennan grew up in a deeply musical family. She co-founded Clannad in 1970 alongside her siblings and uncles. She helped shape a distinctive sound that blended traditional Irish music with modern influences.

Moya Brennan Led Clannad For Decades As A Singer And Harpist

She led the group as its primary vocalist for decades and helped bring Irish-language music to international audiences. The band achieved global recognition with songs such as “Theme from Harry’s Game,” which became a landmark success and earned major awards.

Critics and fans widely referred to Brennan as the “First Lady of Celtic Music,” a title that reflected her influence on the genre and her role in popularizing Gaelic music worldwide.

In addition to her work with Clannad, Brennan built a successful solo career and released numerous albums. She collaborated with prominent artists and contributed to film and television soundtracks, expanding the reach of Celtic and folk traditions.

Throughout her life, Brennan also engaged in charitable work and spoke openly about personal challenges, including past struggles with addiction, which she later said she overcame through her faith.

Tributes have poured in from across the music world, with many highlighting her distinctive voice and lasting cultural impact. Her work helped define modern Celtic music and inspired generations of artists.

“Safe journey into the Otherworld Máire,” wrote one.

Brennan is survived by her husband, Tim Jarvis, and their two children.