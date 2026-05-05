golden-globe-nominated-actress-and-wife-expecting-their-1st-child

Golden Globe-nominated actress Beanie Feldstein and her wife, Bonnie-Chance Roberts, have announced they’re expecting their first child.

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The 32-year-old, who earned a Golden Globe nomination for 2019’s Booksmart, shared the exciting news with her wife, a film producer, in a joint Instagram post. In the adorable post, Feldstein poses with Roberts, debuting her baby bump for the camera.

Feldstein looked radiant in a pink, lacy dress, posing alongside Roberts, who lovingly placed a hand on her stomach. The announcement also featured solo shots of the actress and a celebratory white cake adorned with pink bows, with “B+B are having a baby!” written in pink icing.

“Limited Edition Scouse Beanie Baby coming soon!! 🎀🍼,” Feldstein and Roberts wrote alongside the cute snaps.

Beanie Feldstein’s High-Profile Pals Gush Over Baby News: ‘My Pups Are Having a Puppy!”

Of course, high-profile pals of the Funny Girl star took to the comments to celebrate the joyful news.

“Luckiest baby. And I’m finally a grandma!!!!” Olvia Wilde gushed. “The universe is healing,” Pitch Perfect actor Ben Platt added. Feldstein’s Booksmart co-star Kaitlyn Dever chimed in with, “My pups are having a puppy!!!”

Feldstein and Roberts tied the knot in May 2023 with a summer camp-themed wedding, swapping bug juice for a star-studded guest list. The couple gave Vogue an intimate look at their Hudson Valley nuptials.

Golden Globe-nominated actress Beanie Feldstein and her wife Bonnie-Chance Roberts. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic)

The wedding took place on May 20 at Cedar Lakes Estate and featured A-list guests like Ben Platt, Sarah Paulson, Holland Taylor, Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo, and Kaitlyn Dever.

“It is our happy place together,” Feldstein revealed to Vogue about the ceremony location.

The couple first met in the U.K. in 2018 during pre-production for the movie How to Build a Girl. For their wedding, they both wore looks designed by Gucci.

“It almost feels like they took a dress from a hundred years ago and restored it, and also remarkably modern and fresh. It is modest yet sexy,” Feldstein detailed about her vintage-style gown.

The couple announced their engagement in June 2022, sharing proposal photos on Instagram. After Roberts got down on one knee, they celebrated with friends and family, including Ben Platt, Kaitlyn Dever, and Feldstein’s brother, Jonah Hill.