Fans React To Harry Styles’ New Haircut

Some fans are in denial. Others are letting their intrusive thoughts win by leaving some hilarious comments

Harry Styles, 29, shocked fans after a grainy photo of him sporting his new hairdo was taken at a U2 concert in Las Vegas. Many thought that the image might be a fake. The “Sign of the Times” singer was hardly recognizable in the picture.

However, celebrity gossip account Deux Moi received an anonymous tip that the British pop singer was allegedly spotted with his brand new look with a blurry photo to back it up.

Then, TMZ confirmed that Styles luscious hair is no more after posting a much clearer video of the singer with his rumored girlfriend, Taylor Russell, 29, at the U2 concert. The two could be seen enjoying the music in the short but telling clip

Many fans expressed feeling “traumatized” after seeing the dramatic change. The Grammy winner has been low-key since he finished his “Love On Tour” tour in July. With only a few public sightings and even fewer social media updates, fans feel blindsided by the new look.

One fan said: “Baldrry was never in my 2023 bingo card.”

“He’s not Harry Styles anymore just Styles,” another comment said.

“This MIGHT be the worst thing that’s happened to me,” declared another distraught fan.

“mom what was harry styles like with hair ?”

pic.twitter.com/SdvSlc58ph — dani 🤍 (@__daniellle__) November 9, 2023

me pretending not to care about harry styles’ hair so it grows back faster pic.twitter.com/Sc2NSKPllC — g | lokius era🕯️ (@kriegystyles) November 9, 2023

Supposedly, fans have jokingly speculated that the Styles shaved his head in response to a special track from his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift’s 1989 (Taylor’s Version) album. In the song, “Now That We Don’t Talk,” Swift says:

“You grew your hair long…You got new icons.”

he heard “you grew your hair long” and took that as a threat https://t.co/ZlxQGaLbtp — ally 🦋✨🎧⸆⸉ (@ally_sheehan) November 9, 2023

Regardless, other fans are clapping back at trolls in support of Styles bold new look. Now that it’s been confirmed, devoted listeners are looking forward to this new era for the singer.