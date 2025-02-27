Liam Payne’s Alcohol Percentage at His Time of Death Revealed

A new report reveals how much alcohol was in Liam Payne’s system at the time of his unexpected October 2024 death.

In a statement on Friday, Feb. 21, Argentina’s National Criminal and Correctional Proscutor’s Office No. 14 revealed that the One Direction alum had “alcohol concentrations of up to 2.7 grams per liter in blood at the time of death.”

According to Alcohol.com, in blood alcohol concentration (BAC), 2.7 grams per liter equates to .27%. This level could lead to confusion, feeling dazed, and disorientation.

Liam Payne died after falling from the balcony of his CasaSur Palermo Hotel room in Argentina. He also had cocaine metabolites, methylecgonine, benzoylecgonine, cocaethylene, and the medication sertraline in his system. He was 31 years old at the time of his death.

It was further revealed that the prosecution of Braian Paiz, who allegedly supplied the drugs in exchange for money, was confirmed. He previously claimed that he provided the drugs for free.

“The evidence gathered reveals the onerous nature of the deliveries,” the judge stated. “And enables the confirmation of the prosecution ordered by the previous instance.”

The release further revealed that Payne “went down to the reception to ask for money” in the early hours of Oct. 14. He died two days later.

The Drugs Provided to Liam Payne Were Supposedly a ‘Gift’

The release further stated that the messages between Payne and Paiz were examined. There were claims that the drugs would be a “gift”

“The guy with the cigar just answered me,” Paiz said. “Come later if you want.”

Payne replied, “I have 100 US dollars.”

Paiz was one of three people arrested in connection with Liam Payne’s death.

A preliminary autopsy determined that Liam Payne died of multiple injuries and “internal and external” hemorrhages. However, his official cause of death was confirmed last month as “polytrauma.”

