Leonardo DiCaprio’s Girlfriend Wears Skimpy Swimsuit During Beach Outing

Leonardo DiCaprio was king of the world, taking in his scantily clad nubile girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti during their holiday getaway in the Caribbean on Saturday.

The veteran actor, 50, was spotted by The Daily Mail enjoying the waves of Saint-Barthélemy Island with his 26-year-old partner. Ceretti displayed her toned figure and legs for days in a sleek silver rhinestone bikini by Blumarine, reportedly priced at $495.

Ceretti’s swimsuit was also adorned with a sparkling logo on the bust and a glittering butterfly detail on the bottoms. The raven-haired stunner completed her effortless look with oversized Balenciaga sunglasses, showcasing her natural, makeup-free complexion. Meanwhile, her hair was elegantly styled in an updo, secured with a classic claw clip.

Of course, just because there’s a dusting of snow on the roof doesn’t mean the fire in the hearth isn’t roaring. DiCaprio, clearly enchanted by the young woman he’s courting, was all smiles, his joy radiating in every photo.

Meanwhile, the Revenant star was more than happy to let Ceretti’s youthful glow steal the spotlight. He opted for a casual look, flaunting his chest adorned with a gold chain necklace, pairing the look with black swim trunks. DiCaprio hid his iconic blue eyes behind timeless Ray-Ban sunglasses, his face adorned with a rugged layer of stubble.

Leonardo DiCaprio Met His Now Girlfriend in May 2023… She Finalized Her Divorce in June 2023…

The Critters 3 star is said to have first crossed paths with the Italian-born beauty during the Cannes Film Festival in May 2023, at the premiere of his film Killers of the Flower Moon.

DiCaprio’s king energy was seemingly too much for the model.

Ceretti reportedly finalized her divorce from DJ Matteo Milleri just a month later.

The couple was first spotted together in August 2023, enjoying a visit to an ice cream shop in Santa Barbara.

Of course, the many loves of DiCaprio is an exhaustive list. He’s been romantically linked to a roster of high-profile women. They include models Camila Morrone, Gigi Hadid, Nina Agdal, Kelly Rohrbach, Gisele Bündchen, and Bar Refaeli. His past relationships also include stars like Blake Lively and Rihanna.

Back in October, Ceretti walked the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway alongside three of DiCaprio’s former flames.