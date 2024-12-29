Gisele Bündchen Bares Her Baby Bump During Beach Day With Joaquim Valente: See the Pics!

While enjoying a much-needed holiday vacation, Gisele Bündchen bared her baby bump during a beach day with her boyfriend, Joaquim Valente.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel was spotted on the beach in Costa Rica on Christmas Eve, the Daily Mail reported. She wore a black bikini as she walked barefoot on the beach alongside Valente, who was shirtless and wearing swimming trunks.

Bündchen and Valente are expecting their first child in 2025. Bündchen has children, Benjamin and Vivian, with her ex-husband, Tom Brady, whom she divorced in 2022 after 13 years of marriage.

The supermodel’s pregnancy dominated headlines in October, allegedly stunning and upsetting her ex. In his Instagram Story last month, Brady shared a cryptic message about falling short “again and again.”

“It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better,” the post read, per Page Six. It was a quote from Theodore Roosevelt.

“The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood,” the post continued. “Who strives valiantly; who errs, and comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming.”

The quote continued by applauding the man who “strive[s] to do the deeds; who knows the great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause.”

“If he fails, at least fails while daring greatly,” the quote ended with supporting the man who failed.

Gisele Bündchen Stated There’s ‘No Perfect Roadmap to Follow’ Amid Third Pregnancy

Although she hasn’t spoken publicly about her pregnancy, Bündchen recently posted about her life choices on Instagram.

“There’s no guide to life, no perfect roadmap to follow,” she wrote in a post last month. “But remember, everything you are, is a choice! To feel good, to be healthy, and to cultivate a positive mindset are daily choices that only you can commit to.”

“Each day presents the opportunity to choose habits that nourish your body, uplift your spirit, and guide you toward the life you truly want to live,” Bündchen added.

A source close to Bündchen revealed to People that the supermodel was “excited” about her pregnancy.

“Gisele’s very happy in Miami,” the insider stated. “She enjoys her life there. Everyone’s thriving.”

The source also pointed out that Bündchen felt “very lucky” to have met Valente.

“They started out as friends, but have been seriously dating for over a year,” the insider added. “She’s excited about the baby and feels good. She’s several months along and planning a home birth.”