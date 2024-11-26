leonardo-dicaprio-facing-backlash-after-fiji-hotel-incident

Leonardo DiCaprio has been deemed “disrespectful” after he ignored staffers at a Fiji hotel while they sang and danced for him.

Videos by Suggest

A viral video showed Leonardo DiCaprio wearing all-black attire while walking through the Fiji hotel with his phone to his ear, seemingly ignoring the staffers singing “Isa Lei.” This is a song traditionally sung at hotels in Fiji to mark the end of a guest’s stay.

The Titanic star’s girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, was also staying at the hotel and was seen as the staffers were singing.

Of course, it didn’t take long before the criticism towards DiCaprio started trending on social media. Many called out the actor’s “rudeness.”

“Being humble is the key to success,” one person commented. “You have to acknowledge this, or go home.”

Meanwhile, many social media users understood why Leonardo DiCaprio was avoiding the Fiji hotel staffers. “Can’t a guy travel without it being made into some sort of tribute or production?” one TikTok user asked.

Another added, “Disrespect has to be intentional. He’s probably the most famous person ever at that hotel you would think they would have told him ahead of time. I don’t think he knew.”

The Viral Fiji Hotel Video Surfaces Just As Rumors Spread that Leonardo DiCaprio is ‘Finally’ Engaged

Rumors are currently circulating that Leonardo DiCaprio is finally ready to get married after celebrating his 50th birthday earlier this month.

The Daily Mail reports that the actor, who is known for dating women 25 and under, may be taking his relationship with Ceretti to a new level, as the model turns 26.

The couple has been romantically linked since summer 2023. Just a few months ago, Ceretti was spotted wearing a heart-shaped diamond ring on her left ring finger, turning some heads and raising some eyebrows.

However, insiders allegedly close to DiCaprio revealed that he hasn’t given any engagement ring to his girlfriend yet. They noted that Ceretti has had the ring since 2022.

Ceretti was previously married to Italian DJ Matteo Milleri. The former spouses were married in Jan. 2020 in Ibiza. Unfortunately, the marriage didn’t last long, what Ceretii and Milleri announcing their separation in June 2023.

Milleri is currently dating Grimes, who shares three children with Elon Musk.