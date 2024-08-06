leonardo-dicaprio-suffers-jellyfish-sting-during-beach-date-with-girlfriend-vittoria-ceretti

Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend Vittoria Certetti were recently on vacation, trying to enjoy the last bit of the summer months in Sardina. However, the actor’s plans foiled rather quickly.

DiCaprio took a break from partying on the yacht and went for a swim. But his plans were deterred when he was stung by a jellyfish… right where the sun doesn’t shine.

Leonardo DiCaprio Stung by Jellyfish While at Sea with Girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti.

Leonardo DiCaprio, 49, experienced a surprising incident while enjoying a luxurious day at sea with his bikini-clad girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, 26, and a group of celebrity friends in Sardinia.… pic.twitter.com/whc7uqFLmn — Rafael Santiago (@RaphySantiag) August 5, 2024

Leonardo DiCaprio Suffers Jellyfish Sting During Vacation

“Clearly suffering from a jellyfish sting or a bite of some sort, Leo hopped beneath the yacht’s outdoor shower … where his model girlfriend took a closer look at the wound,” TMZ wrote.

“The yacht’s crew rallied to treat the actor’s injury, as they sprayed it clean and dried it with a towel. Thankfully, the sting didn’t appear to be too serious … as Leo was photographed sharing a chuckle with his lady over the situation.”

Tiffany Haddish Recalls Meeting Leo

Tiffany Haddish is no stranger to making headlines. And the comedian went viral when discussing the first time she met star actor Leonardo Dicaprio. The Girls Trip star recalled making a pass at the famed actor.

“I was like ‘I wanna hit,’” Haddish said. “He’s like ‘What?’ I said, ‘I wanna hit that, I ain’t talking about drugs.’”

However, Haddish noted that DiCaprio appeared to be a good sport about the entire exchange.

“He was like, ‘Oh, you’re hilarious,’” she continued. “And I was like, ‘No, there’s stipulations to it though. See, I wanna get some but I only wanna do it to you as your character out of What’s Eating Gilbert Grape.’”

‘Titanic’ Door Auctions For Whopping Price

DiCaprio’s rise to fame can be largely attributed to his role as Jack Dorsey in the 1997 blockbuster film, Titanic.

One of the most famous scenes in the film comes at the end of the movie. The people on board had had had to exit the ship after it hit an iceberg. Jack Dawson (played by Leonardo DiCaprio) sacrifices his life to save his love interest Rose (played by Kate Winslet). He uses a door to keep her afloat and he ultimately drowns.

That infamous door from the scene was recently auctioned for a whopping $718,750.

“The door Kate Winslet infamously clung to at the end of Titanic has sold for a hefty price. Beating out other impressive film memorabilia at an auction,” TMZ wrote.

“The slab of wood that played a role in Leonardo DiCaprio’s onscreen death recently sold for an impressive $718,750 during Heritage Auctions’ Treasures from Planet Hollywood event. Making it the priciest sale at the auction.”