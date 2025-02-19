legendary-singer-paquita-la-del-barrio-dead-at-77

Mexican singer-songwriter Paquita la del Barrio, who famously challenged macho culture in songs like “Tres Veces Te Engañé” and “Rata De Dos Patas,” has passed away.

The beloved veteran singer was 77, according to Billboard. An artist representative in Mexico confirmed to Billboard Español that she died peacefully in her sleep from a heart attack.

The news of her death was first shared on Instagram on Monday, February 17th.

“With deep pain and sadness, we confirm the sensitive passing of our beloved ‘Paquita la del Barrio’ at her home in Veracruz, [Mexico] being a unique and irreplaceable artist, who will leave an indelible mark in the hearts of all who knew her and enjoyed her music,” the statement read. “In this moment of great pain, we respectfully ask all media and the public to give us space and understanding so that her family can experience their mourning in privacy and peace.”

Paquita la del Barrio’s Prolific Career Spanned Nearly 60 Years

Paquita la del Barrio’s impressive career in popular music spanned more than five decades. In 2011, she was honored with the Billboard Regional Mexican Music Award “La Voz,” celebrating her powerful voice and influence. In 2021 she was also honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Billboard Latin Music Awards.

Paquita la del Barrio (originally named Francisca Viveros Barradas) was born in Veracruz, Mexico. She had an impressive voice from a young age, winning over audiences at school festivals. In the 1970s, she teamed up with her sister Viola to form the duo Las Golondrinas. By 1984, she launched her solo career with the release of her debut album, El Barrio de los Faroles. This marked the beginning of her journey as the iconic Paquita la del Barrio.

Since then, she has released over 30 albums, selling more than 30 million copies worldwide. Her catalog features hits such as “Las Mujeres Mandan,” “La Última Parada,” and “Hombres Malvados,” among many others.

She made her mark on the Billboard charts with eight entries on Top Latin Albums, two hits on Regional Mexican Airplay (“Piérdeme el Respeto” and “Si Yo Fuera Varón”), and one track, “Pobre Pistolita,” featured on Tropical Airplay.

She was married twice, first to Miguel Gerardo and later to Alfonso Martínez, and was blessed with three children.