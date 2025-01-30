Kim Kardashian’s Poolside Mexico Vacation Photos Are Stunning

Leaving very little to the imagination, Kim Kardashian stunned in a bikini during her latest Mexico vacation.

In her latest Instagram post, the Kardashians star shared some snapshots from the vacation. The first snap features her in a barely-there gold-colored swimsuit. She captioned the post with a single sunshine emoji.

Kardashian enjoyed a much-needed vacation with her childhood best friend, Allison Statter. One of the post’s photos also featured her youngest child, Psalm West.

The latest trip to Mexico came just weeks after the Kardashian family were forced to evacuate their homes amid the Los Angeles wildfires. None of their homes were damaged by the fires.

Following her family’s evacuation, Kim Kardashian revealed her SKIMS brand donated clothes to the Los Angeles residents who lost their homes to the out-of-control blazes.

“We have donated to the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation,” Kardashian revealed in an Instagram Story post. “Providing critical resources to the heroic first responders protecting our city.”

The Palisades and Eaton Fires erupted on Jan. 7 and have raged in and around Los Angeles County. Both blazes are now more than 95% contained.

Does Kim Kardashian Have a New Boyfriend? Here’s What We Know

In the official trailer for The Kardashians’ sixth season, Kim talks to her mother, Kris, about creating a whole “his closet” for a man. Kris responds to Kim’s plans by saying, “You must really like him.”

“I had the intention of staying single,” Kim explained. “I was fully lying to you guys. Me not dating and not wanting love and attention? I don’t think you know me.”

However, Kim didn’t mention who “him” is. Since the latest season was filmed in early to mid-2024, the reality TV star likely referred to her former flame, Odell Beckham, Jr. The duo were first romantically linked in September 2023 but called it quits in April 2024.

“It’s over and just fizzled out,” a source told People about the relationship.

Another source told People in February 2024 that neither Kardashian nor Odell were rushing to make things official between them. They were “still hanging out,” but it was “pretty casual.”

“Neither of them are in any big hurry to jump into something serious,” the insider said at the time.

Since she and Odell ended their relationship, Kardashian has not been seen with or romantically linked to anyone. Before Odell, Kardashian dated a mysterious man named Fred. She refused to share any details about him.