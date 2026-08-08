legendary-singer-cancels-las-vegas-residency-one-week-before-first-show

A legendary ’80s singer has pulled the plug on his upcoming Las Vegas residency… but it probably didn’t surprise his longtime fans.

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Wynn Las Vegas sent ticket buyers an email on Friday (Aug. 7), announcing that Morrissey had canceled his four-show run at the Encore Theater due to “unforeseen logistical challenges.”

“Hello, we regret to inform you that Morrissey – Live in Concert, scheduled for August 14, 15, 18, and 19 at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, has been canceled,” the email bluntly explained, per Rolling Stone.

The email further (unhelpfully) explained the reason for the reason for the former The Smiths frontman throwing in the towel on the Vegas dates.

“Due to unforeseen logistical issues, the scheduled Las Vegas residency cannot take place.”

Just months ago, the 67-year-old singer pulled the plug on a concert in Atlanta, blaming severe ” artist illness.”

Iconic singer Morrissey reveals what Las Vegas is missing. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Morrissey)

For Morrissey fans, canceled shows are hardly a surprise. According to the website We Heart M, the singer has reportedly canceled over 400 gigs throughout his career. The website claims Morrissey canceled 32 of his 64 scheduled shows last year alone… a coin flip on whether he’ll actually take the stage.

Morrissey performs at the Cavea of the Auditorium Parco della Musica. Rome (Italy), July 28th, 2025. (Photo by Marilla Sicilia/Archivio Marilla Sicilia/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)

Morrissey first gained fame as the lead singer of The Smiths, alongside guitarist Johnny Marr, bassist Andy Rourke, and drummer Mike Joyce in the 1980s. After the influential British rock band split in 1987, Morrissey went on to build a successful solo career… along with a reputation for canceling shows.

Meanwhile, his latest album, Make-Up Is a Lie, dropped back in March.