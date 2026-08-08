john-goodman-stuns-in-new-photo-revealing-weight-loss-transformation

John Goodman, known to a generation of TV fans as the burly dad Dan Connor on the classic sitcom Roseanne, has stunned fans with his dramatic weight loss in a recent photo.

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A 74-year-old actor popped up in a new candid photo shared to Instagram on Aug. 6 by Wizards of Waverly Place star David DeLuise.

“He was my childhood !! ❤️ Legend! I love that I get to say that to someone 😉 if you know, you know,” DeLuise gushed in the caption to the selfie. In the pic, DeLuise beams alongside a grinning Goodman in a supermarket. The Kong: Skull Island star looks very trim in the shot.

Of course, the comments section to the fun snapshot was filled with words from admiring fans.

“John Goodman is a living legend,” one fan correctly wrote. “He was one of my favorite 80s/90s TV dads. I loved him on Roseanne/The Connors. I also loved him as Fred Flintstone on the Flintstone movie,” another longtime fan added. “Dan was everyone’s dad in the 90s,” a third fan chimed in.

“Legend! There was nothing more surreal than growing up associating him with Monsters, Inc and then watching The Big Lebowski as an adult 🤯,” yet another fan added.

Meanwhile, other onlookers couldn’t help but dote on Goodman’s weight loss.

“Is that John Goodman???? He’s unrecognisable,” one Instagram denizen wrote. “The best back then! He’s so skinny!!!” another fan agreed.

John Goodman circa 2005. (Photo by Brad Washburn/FilmMagic)

Yet another fan wanted to see much more of DeLuise and Goodman together, writing: “Now this is a sitcom I’d watch!”

The slimmed-down Goodman is set to appear later this year in Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s Digger, starring alongside Tom Cruise.