‘The Simpsons’ Star Reveals Prediction for When the Iconic Show Will End

A The Simpsons star who has been with the show from the very beginning has shared their thoughts on when they think Springfield’s most famous family will finally call it a day.

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Nancy Cartwright has voiced Bart Simpson since 1987, when The Simpsons started as a filler short series on Fox’s The Tracey Ullman Show before spinning off into its own series in 1989. Now, after 37 seasons, over 800 episodes, and a 2007 film (with a second on the way), many fans can’t help but wonder if there’s an end in sight.

Cartwright believes the end is on the horizon.

During an Aug. 4 appearance on Michael Rosenbaum’s Inside of You podcast, Cartwright hinted that the animated sitcom could wrap up after Season 40. When asked how much longer she thinks The Simpsons will stay on the air, the 68-year-old shot back: “40 [seasons].”

When Rosenbaum pressed her further, asking if she really believed the show would wrap up at Season 40, Cartwright didn’t have a cow.

“Yeah,” she said firmly, though she was quick to add, “It’s my opinion.”

‘The Simpsons’ Star Nancy Cartwright on Whether She Would Go Beyond Season 40…

However, Cartwright admitted she’d be open to going beyond 40 seasons.

When Rosenbaum asked what she would do if producers wanted to keep the show going, Cartwright joked, “Are we still alive?” before questioning whether the rest of the cast would still be around too.

‘The Simpsons’ star Nancy Cartwright on ‘Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum.’ (Image via Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum/YouTube)

When Rosenbaum confirmed that everyone was still working, Cartwright said, “Yeah, we’ll keep going then.” She also confirmed she would stay on for as long as the show continued, saying, “Absolutely.”

Of course, Cartwright seems essential to keep on board. Aside from Bart, she also voices a slew of other The Simpsons characters, including fan favorites like Ralph Wiggum, Todd Flanders, and Nelson Muntz.

As it stands, Fox has The Simpsons locked in through Season 40, with what lies beyond remaining as mysterious as the location of Springfield itself. With a second film on the horizon and the satisfying symmetry of that big round number, it does seem like the perfect time for the Simpsons family to ride off into the sunset…