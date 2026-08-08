‘Blue Bloods’ Star to Return in ‘Boston Blue’

Boston Blue star Donnie Wahlberg has revealed that a former Blue Bloods co-star will be joining him on the spinoff.

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“Welcome (back) to the family! Jamie Reagan! AKA Will Estes!” Wahlberg wrote on his Instagram Story yesterday (Aug.7) over a behind-the-scenes photo of himself and Will Estes, who played Jamie Reagan on Blue Bloods. The fun snapshot also included co-stars Sonequa Martin-Green, Marcus Scribner and Mika Amonsen.

Image via Donnie Wahlberg/Instagram

Deadline went on to confirm that Estes would officially appear on an upcoming episode of Boston Blue. Estes played NYPD officer Jamie Reagan on Blue Bloods from 2010 to 2024.

Will Estes as Jamie Reagan in a 2024 episode of ‘Blue Bloods.’ (Photo by Patrick Harbron/CBS via Getty Images)

After the CBS drama wrapped up in 2024, Wahlberg returned to his role as Det. Danny Reagan in Boston Blue, which made its debut last October. A number of familiar faces from Blue Bloods have also made their return, with Bridget Moynahan reprising her role as Danny’s sister Erin, Len Cariou as his grandfather Henry Reagan, and Will Hochman as his nephew Joe Hill.

One notable absence from the Boston Blue cast, however, is Tom Selleck, who remains the most elusive of the Blue Bloods alumni.

Last year, Selleck told Hour Detroit, “I don’t know if I would do Boston Blue.” The 81-year-old added, “That’s another show. I think it’s partly my lot in my life to make sure Blue Bloods has its place in television history, but I don’t think it’s my lot in life to keep playing Frank Reagan.”

Bridget Moynahan, Tom Selleck and Donnie Wahlberg on the set of ‘Blue Bloods’ in New York City, May 2024. (Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Here’s hoping Wahlberg manages to get his onscreen dad to appear in the spinoff in the near future…

Boston Blue was renewed for Season 2 in December, as the show continues to follow Wahlberg’s Danny Reagan after his move from the NYPD to the Boston Police Department.

Boston Blue returns to CBS on Oct. 9.