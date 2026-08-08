‘Little People, Big World’ Wife Speaks Out on Ongoing Roloff Farm Drama

A Little People, Big World wife has spoken out about the family farm, pushing back on her sister-in-law’s claims that she and her husband are trying to save it.

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The family’s dispute over Roloff Farm has been ongoing since May 2022, when patriarch Matt Roloff first listed a portion of the property for sale.

In May 2022, Matt Roloff put a 16-acre portion of his 109-acre Oregon property on the market for $4 million. After struggling to find a buyer and declining offers from twins Jeremy and Zach, he turned to his youngest son Jacob and wife Isabel to manage the farm. The couple, along with their 4-year-old son Mateo, have been living on the property in a camper trailer since 2022, overseeing day-to-day operations.

Jeremy’s wife, Audrey, still hopes the family farm could one day belong to them, despite both older sons having purchased their own properties.

Earlier this week, Audrey shared on Instagram that she and Jeremy took their four kids blackberry picking at the farm. While there, the couple found themselves discussing what they could do with the property if they were ever to acquire it.

Audrey revealed that while the couple had “the opportunity to revisit purchasing the farm,” they ultimately decided against it. However, she admitted that every visit sparks ideas about acquiring it through “some creative means,” not to live on, but to use “for a business, ministry, and/or place for goodness and beauty to multiply.” Despite the uncertainty, Audrey says she still has “a hunch that God might make a way.”

Little People, Big World Wife on Ongoing Family Farm Drama: ‘A Bad Taste in My Mouth’

When a fan asked Isabel about Audrey’s remarks, she voiced her frustration on TikTok, saying it “feels incredibly disappointing” as Audrey and Jeremy had “never talked to us about it.” Despite being at the farm “every day” for four years “trying to figure out how to authentically save it,” Isabel acknowledged the harsh reality: “at the end of the day? You need money.”

“I just get a bad taste in my mouth that they talk about it like they would be the ones to come in and save the day when we’re here, wishing we could find a way to make it work,” she added.

“They never asked if we wanted to work together.”

Matt has listed and delisted the farm multiple times, even significantly dropping the price after struggling to attract buyers. He has also spent over $2 million on renovations and now rents out the main house to Little People, Big World fans as a vacation rental, per Us.

In May 2022, Jeremy and Audrey purchased a $2 million Oregon farmhouse, located just seven minutes from Roloff Farms.