Major Hard Rock Band Officially Reveals New Member

A beloved 90s hard rock band recently added a brand new member… right in the middle of a tour.

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Godsmack was mid-tour on their “The Rise Of Rock World Tour” when former Dream Theater drummer Mike Mangini officially joined the band on June 12.

Mangini took to Instagram to confirm he joined up with the “I Stand Alone” rockers.

“Taking this all in today with show 1 done,’ he wrote alongside a list of tour dates. “And just like that, I finally get to play these dream venues in the USA with my Boston brothers in @godsmack I need to thank a lot of people for putting this together so quickly. I can’t even express how grateful I am to Sully, Robbie, Sam and the entire organization for trusting me with no rehearsal. My gear companies performed nothing short of a miracle and my family, friends & fans never stopped praying for and supporting me. Thank you.”

Fans of Mangini took to the comments section to congratulate the drummer on the new gig.

“Kick ass news, Mike! You definitely deserve to be in those arenas!” one fan exclaimed. “HELL YES, BROTHER!!!! CRUSH IT!!” another onlooker gushed. “If anyone can pull this off with no rehearsals, it’s you,” another fan wrote.

Per Metal Injection, Mangini replaced Wade Murff, who had joined the Massachusetts hard rock group earlier this spring. Murff’s last performance with the band was on May 30 in Houston, Texas.

For his part, Mangini seems to be having the time of his life, posting snapshots of himself playing drums at a Godsmack show in Poland.

Thank you, Poland! See you tomorrow, Spain,” he captioned the post.

Godsmack’s tour continues through Europe until mid-August, before returning stateside for shows through September.