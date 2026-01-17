Morrissey Falls Ill, Cancels Multiple Concerts

Heaven knows he’s miserable now: Morrissey has canceled yet another show, citing “artist illness.”

The former Smiths frontman has called off a long list of shows in recent months and years, and yesterday, the latest gig to fall victim was his show at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta, Georgia, on Jan. 17.

The venue took to social media to break the news to fans of the 66-year-old “How Soon is Now?” singer.

“Due to artist illness, the Morrissey show on January 17, 2026, at 8 PM has been canceled,” the venue wrote on Instagram. “All ticket purchases will be refunded automatically at the point of purchase. Please allow 7-10 business days for refunds to take place.”

Of course, this sort of behavior isn’t new to fans of the brooding crooner.

According to Rolling Stone, Morrissey has already canceled 14.29 percent of his announced gigs this year, even with his new album, Make-Up Is a Lie, set to be released in less than two weeks.

Morrissey performs at the Cavea of the Auditorium Parco della Musica. Rome (Italy), July 28th, 2025. (Photo by Marilla Sicilia/Archivio Marilla Sicilia/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)

Of the 21 concerts scheduled across North America, the Caribbean, and Europe, Morrissey has also already postponed his Rancho Mirage show and canceled performances in San Diego, St. Louis, and the Dominican Republic.

The Rancho Mirage delay was blamed on an “adverse reaction” to meds, but details remain thin. In St. Louis, fans only realized the show was off when they checked the radio… or saw the surprise refund in their bank accounts. Meanwhile, the Dominican Republic gig was axed for “reasons beyond our control.”

Morrissey Canceling Concerts is Part of Being a Fan

For Morrissey fans, canceled shows are almost as predictable as his signature quiff. According to the website We Heart M, the singer has reportedly skipped over 400 gigs throughout his career. However, verifying that number is about as tricky as pinning him down for a full tour.

Last year alone, We Heart M claims he canceled 32 out of 64 scheduled gigs. That’s a 50/50 chance he’ll actually show up.

Meanwhile, fans who like to gamble can (maybe) look forward to his European shows, which are set to kick off in Denmark on February 13. The tour also includes a headline date at The O2, his only scheduled UK gig of the year. Fingers crossed he makes it.

His new album, Make-Up Is a Lie, featuring 11 originals and a cover of Roxy Music’s “Amazona”, drops March 6.