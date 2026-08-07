another-hollywood-power-couple-splits

A newly dubbed Hollywood power couple has reportedly split after a very public whirlwind romance.

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Indeed, One Battle After Another actress Chase Infiniti, 26, and Reminders of Him actor Tyriq Withers, 27, have reportedly broken up after several months of dating, according to TMZ.

In May, a source told PEOPLE that the two had begun dating, saying, “Chase is having fun and dating. She’s in a really good place and enjoying herself like any young woman.” Around that same time, the pair were photographed together at Audi’s F1 team garage during the F1 Grand Prix in Miami.

Shortly after, TMZ published photos of the couple out in New York City, spotted outside the Booth Theater in Times Square following a performance of the Tony Award-winning Broadway play Proof.

Before romance rumors began circulating, the two were also spotted together at the NAACP Image Awards, the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards, and the W Magazine Best Performance Party.

Newly dubbed Hollywood power couple Chase Infiniti and Tyriq have reportedly split. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for W Magazine)

Meanwhile, the reason for the high-profile couple’s reported split remains a mystery. As recently as June, a supposed insider told PEOPLE they were “still going strong.”

“They’re very cute together,” the source gushed to the outlet at the time.

Back in March, Withers claimed he hadn’t “really dated post-fame,” but added he was “such a relationship-oriented person.”

“I yearn — and that is my superpower, but also my biggest flaw. I am a loverboy,” he told Cosmopolitan then. “I’m just looking for love.”

Well, it seems this loverboy’s heart is set to yearn once more. Ladies (and gentlemen!), shoot your shot…