Californian Radio Station Suddenly Lays Off All On-Air Staff

A longtime California radio station has dismissed its entire on-air staff after adopting a new programming strategy that eliminates live disc jockeys, ending more than six decades of personality-driven broadcasting.

Videos by Suggest

According to PEOPLE, Redlands-based KCAL-FM 96.7 laid off its full roster of on-air employees as the station switched to an automated, all-music classic rock format on Aug. 1. The decision marked the end of 61 years of live radio programming on the Inland Empire station.

The station announced the programming change in a social media post on July 31. “96.7 KCAL Rocks is turning the page today. Thank you to every listener who made the last chapter what it was,” the statement read. “THE NEXT CHAPTER STARTS NOW. Classic rock. Nothing but music. All day across the Inland Empire [sic].”

Host Says The Mass Layoffs Were “Shocking”

Several longtime hosts confirmed their departures on social media shortly after the announcement. Evening host John DeSantis described the layoffs as both sudden and deeply disappointing in a Facebook post.

“Well, it’s finally our turn. This morning the ownership of KCAL released the entire air staff,” DeSantis wrote. “Yes, all of us.”

“They will be moving to an automated, human-less format. To say this is shocking is an understatement,” he continued. “I have a lot to process, and will be saying more shortly. But for right now, I just want to thank all of you for letting me be part of the KCAL family. It has been a radio dream come true. You will always rock.”

Other veteran personalities also shared emotional messages with listeners. Afternoon host Daryl Norsell, who spent 42 years at the station, including 36 years hosting afternoons, thanked fans for their loyalty and support throughout his career.

“I can’t be anything but grateful,” he reflected. “For the numerous talented and passionate people I’ve been able to work alongside and for the amazing KCAL listeners who’ve graciously chosen to share some of their time with us every day.”