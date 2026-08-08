‘Breakfast Club’ Star Reveals John Hughes’ Plans for an Adult Sequel

A star of the ’80s teen angst favorite The Breakfast Club recently revealed a sequel idea had been hatched before director John Hughes passed away.

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Anthony Michael Hall, who played lovable nerd Brian “The Brain” Johnson in the 1985 film, revealed he discussed a possible follow-up with Hughes before the director’s death from a heart attack in 2009.

“It was something that was on his mind, the idea of bringing back the Breakfast Club,” Hall recalled on The Rich Eisen Show on Aug. 5. “Like, those five characters reunited somehow later in their life, and they’re in the workforce, and they’re in their 30s.”

“He called me with John Candy on the phone, and it was about 1988, and we just hung out on the phone for a couple hours, and he talked about [a sequel] at that time,” the 58-year-old added. “So I think that it was something he was playing with. “I don’t know if he had written it or not.”

Anthony Michael Hall at the Film Society of Lincoln Center’s John Hughes celebration, New York City, in September 2010.(Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images)

Hall co-starred with Molly Ringwald, Emilio Estevez, Judd Nelson, and Ally Sheedy in the film, playing five high schoolers from different social groups who form an unlikely bond during Saturday morning detention.

Directed, written, and co-produced by Hughes, the film grossed over $51 million and remains a go-to teen movie to this day.

Anthony Michael Hall Recalls John Hughes Pitching Another Classic to Him While Filming ‘Breakfast Club’

Hall thrived during a prolific two-year collaboration with Hughes, appearing in Sixteen Candles (1984) and Weird Science, which hit theaters shortly after The Breakfast Club.

Elsewhere in the interview, Hall recalls that just two weeks into filming The Breakfast Club, Hughes shared the concept of Weird Science with him. “He goes, ‘I just came up with another idea for our next film. It’s going to be you and this other kid. You’re going to create a girl in the computer.’ I’m like, ‘What?'” The other kid in Weird Science was eventually played by Ilan Mitchell-Smith, while Kelly LeBrock took on the role of the woman they create with the help of a hacked government computer.

“He wrote an entire act of ‘Weird Science’ after we had wrapped the night before. So, he was just incredibly prolific,” Hall added.

Hughes was also the mastermind behind other iconic ’80s films such as Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Planes, Trains and Automobiles, and Pretty in Pink. His final film as director was 1991’s Curly Sue.