Colin Cowherd Unleashes on ‘Weird, Lonely, Insecure Men’ Who Say Taylor Swift Ruined the NFL

You can count Colin Cowherd fully in Taylor Swift’s corner. The talk show host took haters to task, questioning how Swift ruined the NFL.

Cowherd brought up the topic on his show The Herd (via People). Cowherd believes the hate is more of a reflection of the haters than of Swift. He argued that seeing Swift a couple of seconds during a football game shouldn’t ruin anyone’s evening, much less football.

The host also pointed out that Swift has played into the narrative of the season. She’s dating Travis Kelce, who is a vital part of the Kansas City Chiefs.

“There’s a lot of really weird, lonely, insecure men out there,” Cowherd, 60, said. “The fact that the world’s biggest pop star is dating a star tight end, who had one of his greatest games ever, and a network puts them on the air briefly, that it bothers you, what does that say about your life?”

Cowherd questioned why football fans didn’t have more of an issue with the other aspects of the sport such as the commercials. He argued that the NFL has never been solely about just football, so why is Swift a distraction?

“A football telecast is not just football,” he said. “In fact, the commercials for four hours before the Super Bowl will be widely watched. Did you know, statistically, in a three-and-a-half hour NFL playoff broadcast or regular-season broadcast, just 18 minutes are actual football? About the length of five Taylor Swift songs.”

Colin Cowherd Supports Taylor Swift

Cowherd also pointed to the double standard. Other celebrities like Matthew McConaughey or Drake haven’t been blasted for attending NFL games. Cowherd believes that Swift’s gender may play a role

“But a talented and beautiful woman is on the air — one who would never pay attention to lonely men — and it bothers them,” Cowherd said.

Cowherd then went on a rant about toxic masculinity. He raised a few statistics about intimacy.

He said, “There’s a stat out there, it’s kind of uncomfortable for you sad guys, that 50% of men never have real intimacy with a woman, That means the other 50% have multiple intimate relationships with women. And those ones that don’t are angry and sad and lonely, and they are often misogynistic and resent women who didn’t give them the time they think they deserve.”

“This anger says nothing about Taylor Swift. It says everything about the men bothered by it,” he continued.