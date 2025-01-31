Legendary NCAA Coach Sammy Acaylar Dead, Cause of Death Revealed

Sinfronio “Sammy” Acaylar, a celebrated volleyball coach and NCAA legend, passed away on Thursday morning at the age of 66.

Acaylar suffered a stroke on January 27, which led to his hospitalization at the Perpetual Help Medical Center in Las Piñas in the Philippines, per Tiebreaker Times. He ultimately succumbed to cardiac arrest.

Coach Sammy, as he was fondly called, was a beloved figure in the sports world, known for guiding numerous teams to victory throughout his impressive career. With 14 NCAA Men’s Volleyball titles to his name, Acaylar was one of the most successful and respected coaches in the country.

Acaylar’s coaching career began in the mid-1980s, spanning decades of success across both men’s and women’s NCAA teams. From 1986 to 2024, he amassed numerous championship titles, including juniors’ crowns. He left his mark on the UAAP as well, serving as head coach for several universities, including the University of the Philippines, the University of the East, and De La Salle University.

Coach Sammy Acaylar’s Prolific Career, From the NCAA and Beyond

Acaylar played a key role as part of the coaching staff under Russian coach Stanislav Lugailo when the national women’s volleyball team secured its last gold medal at the Southeast Asian Games in Singapore in 1993. His most recent stint as a national coach was with the men’s team during the 29th SEA Games held in Kuala Lumpur in 2017.

He also breathed new life into the University of Perpetual Help System Dalta volleyball program. He turned the men’s team into a dominant force with an impressive four-year winning streak and multiple NCAA championships. His success eventually led to his appointment as the Altas’ sports director.

Acaylar previously coached Cignal and Sta. Lucia in the now-defunct Philippine Superliga before transitioning to Gerflor in the Premier Volleyball League. However, his stint was abruptly cut short due to wage disputes, ultimately leading to the team’s disbandment.

He was also widely recognized for his tenure with several clubs in the Premier Volleyball League, including Cignal, Sta. Lucia, and Gerflor. Most recently, he coached for Savouge Aesthetics in the Spikers’ Turf.

His remains will lie in state at the Perpetual Chapel on the Las Piñas campus for six days before being transported to his hometown of Cagayan de Oro City.