Olympic Women’s Beach Volleyball Teams Spark Controversy With New Uniforms

The Olympic women’s beach volleyball teams traded their thongs for yoga pants, serving up a match of mixed reactions.

Former Louisiana State University beach volleyball players Kristen Nuss and Taryn Kloth celebrated a significant victory in their first Olympic match, triumphing over Canada’s Heather Bansley and Sophie Bukovec. The duo secured their win with a decisive 2-0 score, clinching the first set 21-17 and the second set 21-14.

However, much of the commentary over the match seemed to fuss over what the players were wearing.

Gone were the traditional skimpy bikinis of years past. Instead, players donned supportive athletic gear in the form of something akin to conservative sports bras and yoga pants. While the move showed far, far, far, less skin, it seemingly provided comfortable movement for players. Of course, the likelihood of a wardrobe malfunction is all but impossible, too.

Regardless, Olympic onlookers took to X to voice diverging opinions over the strong uniform pivot.

“Unpopular opinion: I love the USA women’s beach volleyball long pants uniforms!!! Finally! The thong bikini’s were ridiculous,” one supporter of the change wrote on X.

“Congratulations to the female athletes who fought so hard to be able to wear pants while they play beach volleyball,” a second fan of modesty added. “And into all the creepers who are disappointed…gross. Go away. They didn’t want you watching anyway.”

Creepers Cry in Public About Olympics Women’s Volleyball Players Wearing Pants

However, a creeper does not simply go away.

“I waited 4 years for f–king PANTS?!!?!??!??! ENOUGH IS ENOUGH”, another viewer wrote, likely as he stamped his feet. A second thong lover agreed, adding: “lost million of viewers.”

“People are complaining about the opening ceremony of the Olympics when the real tragedy is the girls are wearing pants in volleyball,” a third upset Sisqó acolyte chimed in.

Meanwhile, another hopeful X user suggested that the thong-to-pants switch wouldn’t be permanent.

“Slow down… don’t panic!!!… I heard it was because it was cold when they played (10 or 11pm) During the day we should return to normalcy,” they wrote.

Regardless, one X user likely summed up the controversy with one succinct Tweet.

They wrote, “fat 50 year old men across the country who hate their wives just dropped to their knees in the middle of their living rooms upon seeing that women’s beach volleyball players wear leggings now.”

Team USA will compete again on Monday, July 29, at 9 a.m. CT against Australia.