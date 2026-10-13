‘Legally Blonde’ Star Arrested

Actress Selma Blair has been arrested and charged with assault following an altercation on board a recent Delta Airlines flight.

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TMZ reported that Blair was aboard a flight heading to JFK Airport on Sunday when she got into a physical altercation with two flight attendants. She bit one, while punching the other.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey told TMZ that one of the flight attendants was taken to the hospital when the flight landed. Blair was also taken to the hospital for evaluation.

At the time of the incident, Blair’s rep said, “Selma experienced a medical emergency that led to the alleged conduct. Upon landing, she received immediate medical attention and is currently in stable condition.”

Selma Blair in ‘Lost in Space’ (Credit: Netflix)

“Delta has zero tolerance for unruly or unlawful behavior, as the safety of our customers and crew always comes first,” the airline said in a statement.

PEOPLE obtained dispatch audio showing emergency responders asked medical personnel to meet them at the gate upon arrival.

“From the info I’ve got, sounds like there were two – yeah, one flight attendant and one passenger that sustained some minor injuries, a bloody nose as well as some bite marks as well,” one responder can be heard saying.

Another responder confirmed that paramedics were approaching the gate, and law enforcement was already there.

“And then one additional add on, it sounds like the disruptive passenger also bashed her head on the bulkhead or something like that.”

A spokesperson from the FBI confirmed they were investigating the incident on Monday.

“Yesterday, we were informed by our partners at Port Authority Police Department of a potential assault aboard a flight that arrived into JFK. As per long-standing DOJ policy, we do not comment on ongoing investigations.”

According to TMZ, Blair repeatedly kicked a Port Authority police officer in the head on the way to the hospital. And when the ambulance arrived at the hospital, Blair allegedly assaulted a nurse.

She was charged with two counts of assault.

Blair pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree assault on Oct. 12, the BBC reported. The judge set her bail at $20,000 cash or $60,000 bond, with the next hearing scheduled for Jan. 19. She was released on bail that evening.

“This was not an intentional assault,” Blair’s attorney, Shawn Barnes, said in court, per the New York Post. Barnes claimed that Blair had missed several doses of medication and had been working heavily.

“These factors, coupled with the altitude, resulted in a state of severe confusion and disorientation,” he said, according to the New York Daily News.