Lee-Sun-Kyun-Reportedly-Begged-Police-Not-to-Publicize-Drug-Probe-Days-Before-Death

New details have surfaced in the death of Lee Sun-Kyun. The actor reportedly begged police not to publicize his connection to a drug probe.

In the days leading up to his death, police reportedly investigated whether the actor had used illegal drugs. Sun-Kyun’s investigation was part of a larger crackdown by the South Korean police force, according to TMZ.

In the country, drug use carries strict consequences with up to five years in prison, according to NPR. Police had been investigating Sun-Kyun since October for drug use. He first appeared for questioning then, which became highly publicized in the country.

Sun-Kyun’s lawyers asked for police to refuse media access to his latest round of question for which they refused. Sun-Kyun’s reputation had taken a hit due to the allegations, although he tested negative for drugs, according to the Incheon Police Station.

Police last questioned Sun-Kyun for 19 hours on December 23, just under a week before his death.

Sun-Kyun went missing earlier this week, with his manager filing a report to the police. Officials later found the actor dead in his car in Seoul on Wednesday. Sun-Kyun was 48 years old and recently experienced international acclaim thanks to Parasite.

Lee Sun-Kyun’s Death Is Under Investigation

Sun-Kyun is suspected to have committed suicide. The actor reportedly left a suicide note at his home. Officials found a charcoal briquette in the passenger seat, believing he may have died from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Prior to his death, Sun-Kyun had been hopeful that any future questioning might have been done in private. The lawyer discussed the negative impact it had on Sun-Kyun. Incheon Metropolitan Police Chief Kim Hui-jung felt remorse for the actor’s death but doesn’t regret the way the department conducted their investigation.

Additionally, Sun-Kyun filed criminal charges against two others for blackmailing him out of $270,000. According to Sun-Kyun, the two tricked the actor into taking a number of drugs and then tried to blackmail him as a result.

Police had questioned both Sun-Kyun and the two suspects had been arrested as a result. Prior to his death, Sun-Kyun requested a lie detector to clear up the matter. More details will come to light as police continue to investigate Sun-Kyun’s death.