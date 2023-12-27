Lee Sun-kyun, ‘Parasite’ Star, Dead at 48

Lee Sun-kyun, the acclaimed actor from the Oscar-winning film Parasite, has died. He was 48 years old. His death was confirmed by local police, per The Korea Times.

Lee was discovered after an apparent suicide on Wednesday amidst an ongoing investigation into alleged drug use. At 10:30 AM, local authorities found an unconscious man in his 40s inside a car — later confirming the individual as Lee Sun-kyun.

In the passenger seat lay a charcoal briquette. Earlier, the police had received a report that Lee had left his residence after leaving behind a message resembling a suicide note.

Actor Lee Sun-kyun Dies

Lee had undergone three rounds of police interrogation regarding suspicions of using marijuana and other illicit substances before his death.

The alleged incidents took place at the residence of a hostess employed at an upscale bar in Seoul’s Gangnam district — spanning multiple occurrences since the beginning of the year. The latest incident was reported last Saturday. The actor claimed that he had been deceived by the hostess into consuming the drugs.

He emphasized his lack of awareness regarding the substances involved. Lee tested negative in a preliminary reagent test conducted during police inquiries. He also tested negative in the laboratory-based drug test performed by the National Forensic Service the previous month.

Still, he found himself entangled in a situation that culminated tragically with his untimely death.