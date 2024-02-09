Howard Stern Roasts Trevor Noah’s Grammys Monologue: ‘Like a Cheerleader’

Famed comedian Trevor Noah hosted the Grammy Awards last Sunday. And after an event-filled evening, Noah’s performance earned mixed reviews. One of Noah’s critics was notorious radio show host Howard Stern. Stern was not necessarily critical of Noah in his performance review. Instead, he showed empathy for the position he was put in as host.

“I think he’s in a hard position, Trevor Noah I felt so bad for the guy,” Stern said. “I think he did what he had to do. He had to sit there and tell everyone how great they were. You have to.”

Stern went on to do his rendition of how he thought Noah sounded throughout the evening.

“21 Savage is so great. Do you know how great 21 Savage is? He always pays his taxes on time!” said Stern. “He’s got a great physique, got a great a**! He’s 21 Savage, he’s fantastic! No one is safe, no one is off limits from my admiration, and you will hear it tonight!”

Trevor Noah Sounds Off on Taylor Swift

After having arguably the best year of her career in 2023, pop superstar Taylor Swift was the belle of the ball at the Grammys. Swift has also tapped into another world as she began dating Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce last year. But the coverage of Swift during games is something that has particularly perturbed NFL fans. Noah sounded off on the discourse during one of his Grammy monologues.

“I think it is so unfair how NFL fans have been complaining about the cameras panning to Taylor Swift like she’s controlling the cameras at the game. Just let her live,” Noah said.

“In fact, tonight, on Taylor’s behalf, you know what I’m going to do? I’m gonna give her a break. Every time they mention Taylor Swift, I’m gonna get revenge. Every time someone says Taylor Swift, I’m gonna cut the cameras to someone who played football, that’s what I’ll do. Cut!”

Stephen A. Smith Shuts Down Howard Stern Claims

With Taylor Swift and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce being the hottest new item, naturally, she gained some unexpected new fans. Particularly from the sports world. One of those new fans is one of the biggest personalities in sports media, Stephen A. Smith.

During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Stern insisted that Kelce needed to marry Swift to maintain his new-found fame. But Smith quickly shut down that claim.

“He is a two-time Super Bowl champion, he’s on the verge of potentially being a three-time Super Bowl champion. He’s universally recognized as one of the greatest tight ends in the history of football,” Smith said.

“He is a good-looking dude, got style, got flair. He’s got skills. He’s got a future in [the media] once he retires from football.”