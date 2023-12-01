LeBron James Blasts NFL For Firing Cameraman In Tyreek Hill Stunt

NBA superstar LeBron James has taken a stand against the NFL’s decision to suspend Tyreek Hill’s cameraman, Kevin Fitzgibbons, for his involvement in the Dolphins receiver’s touchdown celebration during a game in October. James expressed his disapproval in a scathing Instagram post aimed at the league late Wednesday.

“Man, this is F’d UP!!! Suspended for the year and possibly for good! C’mon NFL! Do better! S*** ain’t that serious,” James wrote on his Instagram, calling out the league for its decision.

The controversy revolves around an incident during the Dolphins’ game against the Carolina Panthers on October 15. After scoring a touchdown, Hill celebrated by grabbing Fitzgibbons’ camera and executing a backflip selfie. This spontaneous and exuberant celebration caught the attention of both fans and media alike, with many considering it one of the NFL’s standout moments of the year.

However, the NFL wasn’t as receptive to the celebration. Referees penalized Hill during the game for using a prop, and the league subsequently fined him. Additionally, they pulled Fitzgibbons’ credentials, suspending him from the sidelines for the remainder of the 2023 season.

Fitzgibbons, in a video shared on his TikTok account this week, acknowledged the NFL’s decision, expressing gratitude for the opportunity and hoping for a possible reinstatement next year.

While Hill refrained from commenting publicly on the situation, he hinted at the reason for his silence on his X page, stating, “I would comment but I could get fined.”

The NFL’s swift and stringent action against Fitzgibbons has triggered a wave of support on social media, with many echoing James’s sentiments, questioning the severity of the punishment for what was perceived as a moment of harmless celebration between the player and his photographer. As the debate continues, fans await further developments in the NFL’s handling of such celebratory moments in the future.