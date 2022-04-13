What Is Leah Askey Up To In 2022? An Update On ‘The Thing About Pam’ Prosecutor

NBC’s recent miniseries The Thing About Pam has shed renewed light on a stranger-than-fiction murder case. While the titular Pam Hupp is suspected of killing up to three people, the series focuses specifically on her plot to murder her best friend, Besty Faria, and cover it up by placing the blame on Betsy’s husband, Russ. The true nature of the story has many wondering what has become of some major players in the trial. So, what is Leah Askey, the prosecutor in Russ Faria’s original case, up to today?

What Happened After The Trial?

Askey served as the prosecuting attorney for both of Russ Faria’s murder trials. Following Russ’s 2013 conviction for the murder of his wife Betsy, he was granted a 2015 appeal, which Askey also prosecuted. Russ was exonerated the second time after it was found that important evidence was withheld at the time of his original trial and he was granted $2 million in damages.

Askey held office as the prosecuting attorney of Lincoln County, Missouri, until 2018 when she lost her re-election campaign to Mike Wood, who vowed to officially charge Pam Hupp with the murder of Betsy. Though Hupp is already serving a life sentence for a separate murder, she has denied all allegations related to Betsy’s death. The case played a big part in the election of Wood.

Does She Have Regrets?

Askey’s handling of the Faria case has come under scrutiny, in large part due to her perceived failure to investigate Hupp as a suspect from the get-go. Many believed that she at the least turned a blind eye to compelling evidence, and at most conspired with Hupp to cover up her involvement in the murder.

In a recent interview with KSDK, Askey admits she regrets ever running for prosecuting attorney. “I loved the job, and I did a good job… but the toll that this particular case has taken on myself and on my family and on my friends, and frankly on our system in general, to me wasn’t worth it.” Askey continues, “I absolutely wouldn’t do it again.”

Where Is Leah Today?

Today, Askey works at her own private law firm called Chaney Law Group. While the world is captivated by her portrayal in The Thing About Pam, it sounds like Askey is focusing on distancing herself from the case that she would rather forget.

More From Suggest

What Pamela Anderson And Tommy Lee’s Kids Are Doing Today



Tina Turner Now: A Status Update On Her Life And Health In 2022



Is Sandra Oh Married? What We Know About Her Notoriously Private Love Life