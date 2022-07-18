With A Lawsuit With Twitter On The Horizon, Elon Musk Takes The Party To A Yacht In Greece

Elon Musk has been getting slammed online for backing out of his much-talked-about, multimillion-dollar deal to buy Twitter. However, it seems the Tesla CEO isn’t letting the criticism get to him; he was recently seen partying in Greece on a yacht with plenty of pals.

Musk Parties In Greece While Feuding With Twitter

The billionaire was seen hanging out with a group of friends in Mykonos this past weekend, sporting a t-shirt and swimsuit while the group hung out on the luxury boat. It seems like his current legal battle with Twitter isn’t getting him down.

Some of the friends Musk was hanging out with included fashion designer Sarah Staudinger and her husband, Endeavour CEO Ari Emanuel. The group left their yacht for dinner at the Spilia Seaside Restaurant, then returned to the boat to continue cruising around Mykonos

It’s no surprise Musk chose Mykonos for his vacation destination. Celebrities have been flocking to the island for years; other big names who have visited include Magic Johnson, Kendall Jenner, Serena Williams, Samuel L. Jackson, Leonardo Dicaprio, and Mariah Carey.

Attorney Claims Twitter Gave ‘Incomplete Or Unusable Information’

Musk started talking about purchasing Twitter earlier this year, claiming he wanted to work to combat “bot” accounts and promote free speech on the app. The deal was almost done when Musk decided to back out earlier this month.

The tech CEO claims Twitter’s board didn’t provide relevant business information and that they have inaccurately reported the number of spam “bot” accounts. “Twitter has failed or refused to provide this information,” his attorney, Mike Ringler claimed.

“Sometimes Twitter has ignored Mr. Musk’s requests, sometimes it has rejected them for reasons that appear to be unjustified, and sometimes it has claimed to comply while giving Mr. Musk incomplete or unusable information,” he continued.

“Despite public speculation on this point, Mr. Musk did not waive his right to review Twitter’s data and information simply because he chose not to seek this data and information before entering into the Merger Agreement,” Ringer added. “In fact, he negotiated access and information rights within the Merger Agreement precisely so that he could review data and information that is important to Twitter’s business before financing and completing the transaction.”

Will Musk Still Have To Pay $44 Million?

He also claimed that the social media company broke the original terms of the agreement by changing its normal manner of business. This refers to a recent round of layoffs at the company. The original agreement stipulated that, if Musk backed out, he would have to pay $1 million.

However, Twitter wants to hold Musk to the original $44 million deal, disputing his reasons for walking away from the original deal. Twitter’s board chair, Bret Taylor, said, “We are confident we will prevail in the Delaware Court of Chancery.” It’s unknown who will win in the legal battle but, based on Musk’s business tenacity and unwillingness to lose, it looks like this legal battle will not be easily settled.

