Lawsuit Blames CBS Actor’s Death on Transportation Company Who Dropped Him on Pavement: Latest on Taylor Tuli Wily’s Passing

Actor Taylor Tuli Wily’s family has sued a Las Vegas medical transport company, alleging he died from injuries sustained after being dropped from a wheelchair.

Wily, known for his role as confidential informant Kamekona Tupuola in the reboots of Hawaii Five-0 and Magnum P.I., died on June 20, 2024, in Hurricane, Utah, at age 56.

According to the lawsuit, obtained by Las Vegas outlet KLAS, Wily sustained severe injuries on October 3, 2023, when a wheelchair lift malfunctioned during his loading into a non-medical transport van near an office complex at 3012 S. Durango Drive.

“As a result of the lift failure, Mr. Wily fell from the platform to the ground, hitting his body and striking the back of his head on the pavement,” the lawsuit detailed, per the outlet.

Filed September 26 in Clark County District Court, the lawsuit names GMTCare, LLC, unnamed employees, and unnamed business entities. It seeks damages for Wily’s wife, Halona, and his children. Richard D. Young of the Richard Harris Law Firm represents the family.

The lawsuit demands a jury trial and over $50,000 in damages for the estate and Wily’s heirs. These damages cover their grief, sorrow, and loss of support, companionship, comfort, and society, as well as court costs and other relief determined by the court. GMTCare operates from its Las Vegas headquarters, with additional offices in Reno, Phoenix, and Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Taylor Tuli Wily Enjoyed a Career Inside the Ring Before His Acting Career

Born in Hawaii, Wily competed in sumo wrestling from the late 1980s to the mid-1990s. He wrestled as Takamikuni before retiring due to knee issues. He also fought in UFC matches under the name Teila Tuli.

Taylor Tuli Wily in 2017. (Photo by Justin Stephens/CBS via Getty Images)

Wily later had a recurring role as Kamekona Tupuola in the series Hawaii Five-0 and Magnum P.I. He also appeared in the 2008 comedy film Forgetting Sarah Marshall, playing a hotel worker who befriends the main character (Jason Segel).