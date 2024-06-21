‘Hawaii Five-0’ Star Taylor Wily Dead at 56

Hawaii Five-0 star Taylor Wily, who starred on the show as Kamekona, has died. He was 56 years old.

The news of Wily’s passing was confirmed by his friend and longtime manager, Michael J. Henderson. Henderson spoke on the record with E! News.

According to Henderson, Wily died of natural causes. No further details about his passing are available at this time.

‘Hawaii Five-0’ Star Taylor Wily Dies at 56

Hawaii Five-0 creator Peter M. Lenkov posted a statement about Wily’s death on Instagram. He posted his statement on Thursday, June 20.

“I am devastated. Heartbroken. I’ll post some detailed feelings later. Just too hard right now,” Lenkov stated.

Later, Lenkov recalled meeting Wily for the first time. He shared his memories of that moment in a separate post online.

“T, as I told you many times, I fell in love with you at the first audition,” Lenkov stated. “You came in with a towel on your head. Mopping up sweat. And I was smitten. You charmed me into making you a regular. On the show… and in my life. You were family. And I will miss you every day, brother.”

“PS: when we spoke last week, we laughed at how right you were from Day 1,” Lenkov said. “Five-0 was our dream job. And I was so lucky we got to share that magic together.”

Wily was an actor and a former mixed martial artist. Outside of Hawaii Five-0, he also starred in Forgetting Sarah Marshall, MacGyver, and Magnum P.I.