lawmakers-propose-anti-nonconsensual-ai-porn-bill-after-taylor-swift-controversy

Taylor Swift is back in the news again after a recent controversy on X, formerly known as Twitter. Pornographic images of the pop star that were falsely created using Artificial Intelligence caused a stir on the app.

The AI images have led to a group of United States senators introducing a new bill. The proposed bill would make it illegal to create pornographic images using the likeness of others. According to The Guardian, it is a direct response to the AI photos of Swift.

“The measure would allow victims depicted in nude or sexually explicit “digital forgeries” to seek a civil penalty against “individuals who produced or possessed the forgery with intent to distribute it” or anyone who received the material knowing it was not made with consent,” The Guardian wrote.

Ed Sheeran Gets Candid About AI

AI has become increasingly popular over the last few years. It does have some benefits. AI tools such as Chat GPT have proved to be helpful for both students and professionals. However, some fear that AI could become dangerous.

Photos are not the only thing that can be manipulated. People’s voices can too. And being able to manipulate a person’s voiceprint could prove to be a disaster. Singer Ed Sheeran believes the real danger is that people will start to lose jobs because of it.

“What I don’t understand about AI is, for the last 60 years, Hollywood movies have been telling you, ‘Don’t do it.’ And now everyone’s doing it. Have you not seen the movies where they kill us all?” Sheeran said.

“I just don’t know why you need it – if you’re taking a job away from a human being, I think that’s probably a bad thing. The whole point of society is we all do jobs. I just find AI a bit weird.”

Taylor Swift Sent Warning From Fox News Anchor

Swift may not be a politician but she does possess political power. She was the 2023 TIME Person of the Year and is one of the most revered celebrities of all time. It is safe to say that she has influence. As we near election season, United States President Joe Biden is reportedly trying to earn Swift’s endorsement. It would certainly help his re-election effort.

But Jeanine Pirro of Fox News warns Swift of the dangers of getting involved in politics.

“Why would someone as popular as she is alienate, and I’m not saying, you know … what’s going to be, ‘Yeah, people are going to hate her,’ but why alienate your fans and Swifties? You know, they come across from every political ideology, why put yourself in one area?” Pirro said.

“And Joe Biden is in [a] hole with young people, he knows it. And if he thinks Taylor can get him out of that hole, he’s gonna go for it.”