Travis Kelce Reveals His Nickname For Taylor Swift’s Dad, Scott

Pop music icon Taylor Swift began dating Kansas City Chiefs superstar tight end Travis Kelce in 2023. With the couple being two of the best to ever do it in their respective careers, the coverage has been massive. On the latest episode of his and his brother Jason’s podcast, “New Heights,” the star tight end revealed his nickname for the pop star’s dad.

“Obviously, we’ve already talked about how they kind of know each other from the Philly days,” Travis said when discussing how Taylor’s dad already knew Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.

“Scott Swift — shout-out to Big Scott. Him and Andy are good friends.”

Chiefs Star Responds To Beef With Ravens Kicker

Travis Kelce and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes went viral before they took on the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game.

During the pre-game warm-ups, Ravens kicker Justin Tucker was warming up in the area designated for the Chiefs. He and Mahomes confronted him about moving his equipment. When Tucker didn’t oblige, they kicked his equipment out of the area. After days of backlash, Kelce broke his silence about the incident.

“If you’re trying to go onto the other team’s designated area, you kind of stay out of their way. You don’t interfere with what they have going on. That’s the unwritten rule,” Kelce said.

“If you want to be a f–king d–k about it, you keep your helmet and your football and your f–king kicking tee right where the quarterbacks are warming up. … Like, if you’re not gonna pick that up, I’ll happily move that for you.”

Kelce Reacts to Reaching Super Bowl

The Chiefs got the last laugh as they beat the Ravens 17-10 and advanced to the Super Bowl. They now have a date with the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas on February 11. While it is the third Super Bowl appearance for the Chiefs in the last five years, Kelce admits this one feels more special than the others.

“This one meant a lot, man. It meant a lot because of the guys we had and how we persevered through a lot of the things we weren’t doing during the season. It just felt that much better with those guys,” Kelce said.

“We got a special group. That’s why this one feels so much better.”