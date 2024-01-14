‘Law & Order’ Star Mariska Hargitay Reveals Her Favorite Taylor Swift Song

Nothing but love for Taylor Swift! Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay recently revealed her favorite song from the pop icon.

While speaking to PEOPLE, Hargitay declared just how much she adores Swift. “I love what she stands for,” the actress gushed. She then said that The Man is her favorite Swift song. “It’s been an anthem for all ages.”

Mariska Hargitay then described Swift as a “magnificent creature” and such an important cultural soul. It’s no surprise that the actress named her cat “Karma” to honor Taylor’s hit track.

As she continued chatting with the media outlet, Hargitay referenced Taylor’s song while talking about her late mother Jayne Mansfield. “We think that we have to — as women — apologize, be small, be this, be that,” she said. “That’s why I love that song. ‘If I was a man, I’d be the man’ because they have traditionally been given permission to shine, to be strong, to enter the race, and we haven’t been.”

Mariska Hargitay then declared, “And it’s like, ‘Sweetheart, guess what? I’m in the race and I could be winning! And guess what? I don’t feel bad!’”

Meanwhile, as she prepares to turn 60, Hargitay reflects on the courage she has after constantly working so hard to get where she is today. “That’s the difference – I don’t apologize,” the Law & Order: SVU leading lady pointed out.

“I’m still trying, still making peace. I mean, listen, it’s not easy. I don’t walk around all confident every day or anything. But for women not to apologize, not to say the negative things that we are so programmed to do? We’re so programmed, and that’s coming off, and this weight is being lifted.”

Mariska Hargitay Says It Was ‘Only Right’ to Name Her Cat After a Taylor Swift Song

Less than two months after announcing she named her adorable new feline “Karma,” Mariska Hargitay told Entertainment Tonight that the name was “only right.”

“It was only fair,” the actress explained about the name. “There was no other name that was even an option.”

In the hit track, Swift declares, “Karma is a cat/ Purring in my lap ‘cause it loves me.”

Taylor Swift has been a long-time fan of Mariska Hargitay and her hit series Law & Order: SVU. In 2014, the pop icon stated that she named her second Scottish Fold cat after Hargitay’s character, Olivia Benson.

Since then Hargitay and Swift have developed a friendship with the actress even appearing in Swift’s 2015 music video for Bad Blood.

Hargitay also told PEOPLE that naming her cat Karma was a no-brainer as well. “It just felt so right, and my daughter wasn’t having it any other way.”