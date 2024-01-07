Taylor Swift’s Cat Has a Higher Net Worth Than Her Boyfriend Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce’s considerable net worth may be impressive. But it pales in comparison to the financial empire of his girlfriend, Taylor Swift. And even to Swift’s cherished feline companion, Olivia Benson.

Olivia Benson, the Scottish Fold adopted by the singer in 2014, has become one of the world’s wealthiest cats. Benson boasts an estimated net worth of $97 million. A recent Forbes-style list of the globe’s richest pets — compiled by AllAboutCats.com — highlighted Olivia’s financial success.

Her wealth is attributed to her appearances in several of Swift’s music videos. The cat, named after Mariska Hargitay’s character in Law & Order: SVU, has further expanded her wealth through a merchandise line and notable cameo roles in high-budget advertisements. This includes ads for Diet Coke and Ned Sneakers.

Taylor Swift’s Cat is Worth More Than Travis Kelce

In contrast, Travis Kelce, the tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, holds an estimated net worth of $40 million as of 2024. While Kelce earns a substantial income from his football career, currently in the third year of a four-year $57.25 million deal with the Chiefs.

Fans on TikTok were quick to react to Olivia Benson’s staggering net worth, playfully comparing it to Kelce’s financial standing. Some quipped about the cat having more wealth than they could imagine — emphasizing the vast difference between the feline’s fortune and Kelce’s earnings.

While Travis Kelce’s success on the football field contributes significantly to his net worth, Taylor Swift’s financial empire dwarfs his, with Forbes estimating her wealth at a staggering $740 million. This vast difference in fortune showcases the diverse financial landscapes of the sports and entertainment worlds occupied by the couple.