Law Enforcement Goes to the Family Home of Hayden Panettiere’s On-and-Off Boyfriend 

Days after Hayden Panettiere suddenly passed away, local law enforcement conducted a welfare check at the family home of the actress’s on-and-off boyfriend, Brian Hickerson.

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Page Six reports that officers from the Greenville Police Department stopped at the residence on Wednesday around 8:20 am. The responding officers knocked on several doors but received no response.

A spokesperson later shared that officers had “responded to a call for a welfare check” at a home belonging to Biran Hickerson’s family.

“The call is unrelated to the Hayden Panettiere death investigation,” the spokesperson claimed. “And did not require an incident report.”

Brian and His Brother Zach were with the Actress When She Died

Law enforcement officials previously revealed that Hickerson and his brother Zach were with Panettiere when she was pronounced dead. The actress was discovered “unresponsive” at a rental at around 1:50 pm on August 16.

While first responders initiated “advanced cardiac life support” measures, resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful.

Although Zach appeared to be emotional while first responders attempted to revive the actress, Brian eventually broke down when her time of death was announced at 2:32 pm.

Panettiere and Hickerson were first romantically linked in 2018, shortly after the actress’s split from ex-fiancé Wladimir Klitschko. However, the relationship quickly grew tumultuous, with Hickerson eventually arrested for domestic violence in 2019 and 2020.

After he pleaded no contest to felony counts of injuring a partner, Hickerson was sentenced to 45 days in jail, four years of formal probation, 52 domestic violence classes, $500 in restitution, and a five-year protective order.

He only spent 13 days in jail, and all the other charges were dropped. His 2019 case was also dismissed.

Two years after Hickerson’s sentencing, Panettiere said she had reconnected with him as friends. She also said she was “trying to live in a place of forgiveness.”

“I think [Brian] has done his time and was willing to get help,” she shared at the time. “I think about the things I have done in my life that people forgave me for. Making amends is a really important thing that you learn in treatment. And it gives you a lot of inner peace.”