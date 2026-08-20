Rosie O’Donnell ‘Thanks’ President Trump For Making Her Famous Again

Despite his constant attacks against her, Rosie O’Donnell has thanked President Trump for making her famous again.

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During her open monologue as guest host of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday, O’Donnell invoked the world leader’s name while speaking about her return to TV.

“I’m back in the spotlight all thanks to President Oompa J. Loompa, who is watching us this evening from inside a catering cart,” she declared. “You know, I couldn’t have done it without you, sweetie. You brought me back just like you did with fascism and the measles.”

Also, during her monologue, O’Donnell discussed how she plans to approach her hosting duties on the late-night talk show. “They said you can’t come home again, but here I am! And if you thought the president hated Jimmy Kimmel Live! When it was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, buckle up, people!”

O’Donnell further reflected on hosting her own talk show back in the 90s.

“I haven’t sat behind a desk on TV in almost 30 years, and a lot has changed since the ’90s,” she continued. ” Well, back then, there was a war in the Middle East, climate change was ravaging our planet. We had a president who was embroiled in scandals. But today, everything is so chill.”

She then directly addressed President Trump by waving and declaring, “Hi, I know you’re watching!”

O’Donnell later shared, “Right now, he’s in the White House crying because I haven’t mentioned him.”

President Trump Previously Called O’Donnell a ‘Threat to Humanity’

Although the duo have been at odds for quite a while now, President Trump made it clear where he stood with O’Donnell when he declared she was a “threat to humanity” in a 2025 Truth Social post.

“Because of the fact that Rosie O’Donnell is not in the best interests of our Great Country, I am giving serious consideration to taking away her Citizenship,” he wrote in the post.

He later posted that O’Donnell was not a “Great American” and in his opinion was ‘incapable of being so!”

O’Donnell has been hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week. Kimmel himself is set to return to the show on September 8.