Hayden Panettiere, ‘Heroes’ and ‘Nashville’ Star, Dead at 36

Hayden Panettiere, an actress best known for her roles in Heroes, Nashville, and the Scream franchise, has suddenly passed away. She was 36 years old.

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In a statement to ABC News, Hayden’s father, Skip Panettiere, confirmed the news.

“It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden,” the statement reads. “She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her — and to the millions who watched her onscreen.”

Skip also asked for privacy, “as our family takes time to process this unimaginable loss.” He did not disclose the cause of his daughter’s death.

Born on August 21, 1989, Hayden started acting in the early 90s. Her first major film was playing Dot in Disney/Pixar’s A Bug’s Life in 1998. She then starred as Sheryl Yoast in the 2000 film Remember the Titans.

Among her other well-known films were Raising Helen, Ice Princess, Bring It On: All or Nothing, Scream 4, and Scream 6.

She also appeared in hit TV shows such as American Dad!, Malcolm in the Middle, Ally McBeal, and Punk’d.

Hayden is survived by her parents and her daughter, Kaya, whom she shared with ex-fiancé Wladimir Klitschko. She is preceded in death by her brother, Jansen Panettiere, who died from cardiomegaly (an enlarged heart) in 2023.

An Incident Reportedly Occurred at Hayden’s Residence

According to TMZ, sources confirm police responded to an incident involving Hayden the same day her death was confirmed. Local law enforcement has reportedly opened an investigation following the incident.

Another source told the media outlet that Hayden had been suffering from back pain over the past year.

It was further reported that Hayden and her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, flew from Los Angeles to the south the day before her passing.