longtime-rock-star-cancels-tour-amidst-bacterial-infection-recovery

Veteran rock star and Whitesnake alum Adrian Vandenberg pulled the plug on his 2026 tour due to “a bacterial infection that invaded my body.”

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The rocker’s “My Whitesnake Years” tour was set to run all through August with stops in cities like Pittsburgh, Atlanta, and Nashville.

Needless to say, the guitarist was beyond bummed to let fans know he had to bow out of the tour.

“Never in my roughly 60 year long career as a touring/ gigging guitar player I had to cancel a show or tour. Not even when in 1987 I had my face totally ripped open in an early morning traffic accident in New York and I still played the show that evening because I absolutely did not want to miss playing a sold out show at the legendary Madison Square Garden,” the 72-year-old wrote on Instagram on July 31.

“Needless to say I’m really, really sorry to have to announce that I’m strongly urged by the medical specialists involved to not do this upcoming USA tour at this point,” he continued. “Right now, it’d be just too short after a bacterial infection that invaded my body and that needs to get taken care of right away.”

“I’m in great, very capable expert hands in the hospital and things are fortunately moving in the right direction but, as always, these kind of things will need some time of course,” Vandenberg added.

The longtime rock star assured fans that his team would work to reschedule the tour as soon as he recovered.

Fans Show Their Support For Longtime Rock Star Adrian Vandenberg After He Suffers Bacterial Infection

Of course, fans rallied behind the ailing guitarist.

“Aww, please take care of yourself!!! Prayers,” one fan wrote. “Rest and feel better soon, my friend! You will always rock!!!” another onlooker added.

Guitarist Adrian Vandenberg in 2024. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

“Take care of yourself first. The tour can wait,” a third fan wrote.

As of this writing, Vandenberg hasn’t posted an update about his ongoing recovery. Here’s hoping he’s back to 100% and shredding ASAP.