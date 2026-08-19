the-eagles-just-announced-some-more-big-concerts

Veteran rockers the Eagles recently announced a set of concerts that will take them into 2027… after hinting that 2026 would be their last year performing.

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The ’70s rock outfit took to Instagram to let fans know they’d added more shows to their Vegas Sphere residency.

“Due to overwhelming demand, four additional shows – Friday, January 15, Saturday, January 16, Friday, January 22, Saturday, January 23 – have been added to Eagles – Live in Concert at Sphere, the longest-running residency at the revolutionary venue with 72 shows in total,” the band wrote.

That said, some Eagles fans were nonplussed about the “Hotel California” legends constant flirting with farewell shows…

“I went in September 2024 thinking those were the last shows 😂,” one top comment under the announcement joked. Another fan added: “I went in November and March thinking they were the last shows. I mean, it was amazing but expensive!”

However, most Eagles fans were happy to see the veteran rockers willing to give it another go.

“I feel like this show will remain in high demand until they physically can no longer do it. I’ve flown in from Dallas to see it twice, and would go 10 more times. Absolutely incredible!!” another fan wrote.

Don Henley Hinted That 2026 Would Be the Last Year for the Eagles Touring…

Indeed, main vocalist Don Henley more or less said he was through earlier this year.

“I think this year will probably be it,” the 79-year-old told CBS Sunday Morning back in February. “And I’ve said things like that before, but I feel like we’re getting toward the end, and that will be fine, too.”

Well, here’s to at least a few shows in 2027…

Don Henley of the Eagles performs during the 2026 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival at the Fair Grounds Race Course on May 02, 2026, in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

The legendary “Take It Easy” band kicked off its Vegas Sphere residency back in 2024.