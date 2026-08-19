Kane Brown Admits to Being a ‘Bad Friend’ to Fellow Country Star

Although he and Chris Young have been close over the years, Kane Brown admitted that he has been a “bad friend” to the fellow country star.

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While chatting with Country Countdown USA at his recently opened Nashville bar and restaurant, Kane Brown’s On Broadway, Brown acknowledged that he missed Young’s new bar launch.

“I know, I missed it,” he said. “I was supposed to go to the opening.”

Brown further explained, “I was a bad friend and didn’t make it. I told him I’d go the next day, but it was too late.”

Brown and Young have grown to become close friends and collaborators over the years. Their 2020 track “Famous Friends” became a three-time platinum-charting hit. It also won Collaborative Video of the Year at the CMT Music Awards.

The single was inspired by the name of Chris Young’s Nashville bar and venue.

Brown Has Been Struggling Lately

The country singer-songwriter had hit some rough patches recently. In May, he was hit in the ear with a golf ball.

“I’m all good. It was gnarly,” he said about the injury. “There was a lot of blood. That was the scariest part of it. The guy who hit me was pretty close, and it went straight into my head. It split my ear open. I got 27 stitches.”

Brown previously shared details about the terrifying incident. “A lot of people, they think that the ball came over multiple fairways. No, this one, it was my own buddy. I ain’t going to name any names. He feels terrible, but he needs to know that I’m good.”

The country singer also disclosed, “I went to the hospital… I had a split ear and some swelling… it was about a 150 to 180 mile an hour ball, a three-wood slice… We already hit our drives… I’m just glad I’m here.”

His wife, Katelyn, had further spoken out about the injury. “This wasn’t a golf ball that had been flying through the air and had been losing momentum. He was right off the side from it. It could have been so much worse.”

She then pointed out, “We got great news after his CT scans — nothing internally, no skull fractures — this was just all basically external with a minor concussion. We were so relieved.”